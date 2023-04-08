LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Wine, Hops and Shops Wine and Beer Festival was scheduled to take place on April 22, according to a press release.

The press release said the festival was a family-friendly event and all ages were welcome.

Those under 21, will not be permitted to drink by being designated a specific colored wristband, the release also said.

The release said the festival will feature 15 wineries, four breweries, 25 shop vendors, and eight food trucks, as well as a full downtown concert to wrap the whole day up.