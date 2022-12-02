LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block of 111th Street, when Fales and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument.

Fales used her vehicle to drive towards the group, attempting to strike them multiple times, according to the report. The report said that Fales’ boyfriend and the two others were “in fear of being seriously injured.”

When law enforcement arrived, Fales tried to leave the scene, but was ordered by officers to get out of the vehicle. According to the report, officers noticed the vehicle was damaged at the front.

Fales was placed under arrest and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Friday, she was released on bonds.