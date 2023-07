LUBBOCK, Texas – At’l Do Farms Corn Maize announced in a social media post on Saturday its 2023 season dates. The 2023 season will run from September 16 to November 4, said the post.

The employees at At’l Do Farms have been hard at work all year, said the post. This season, there will be new buildings, plants, animals, foods and more.

At’l Do Farms said it would share some behind-the-scenes photos and important updates on their Facebook.