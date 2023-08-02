LUBBOCK, Texas — With back-to-school coming up for teachers and students, there is lots of shopping to be done to prepare for the year. To help you save extra money, we put together a list of stores that are offering discounts to teachers and students.

Target

Target is offering a one-time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip, both in stores and online. The offer is valid from July 16 through August 26. Students and teachers would need to be a Target Circle member prior to their purchase to receive this discount.

The discount is for college students with a valid student ID. All K-12, homeschool, daycare, college and trade school teachers with valid identification would be able to receive the discount as well.

Mattress Firm

Teachers and full or part-time college students are eligible for a 10-20% discount at Mattress Firm. To receive your coupon code, you can verify your student and teacher IDs through an ID.me link on their website.

The coupon code is single-use, but a new code can be made every 90 days. To see if you are eligible for a discount, click here.

H-E-B

To thank teachers for what they do, H-E-B is offering a 20% discount on school, office and select household supplies through August 31. Teachers can print or show the cashier the barcode coupon here.

Microsoft

Microsoft has a variety of discounts and savings for teachers and students. Students and teachers are eligible for free Microsoft Teams with an eligible active school email. College students can receive 50% off Microsoft Personal and 10% off on Surface devices.

The website mentioned the savings were available for a limited time, but don’t specify what date savings would be available until. To access Microsoft’s education savings offers, click here.

If you know of any stores with student and teacher discounts, email the details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.