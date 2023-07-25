LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock’s Stars and Stripes Drive-In had a big turnout last weekend with the opening of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Fans nicknamed the opening of the two movies, “Barbienheimer.” Which is a combination of the two movie titles, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Brooke Banda, the assistant manager at Stars and Stripes said almost 2,000 tickets were bought last weekend, which is double what the drive-in normally sees.

Many came dressed up to watch the movie, Banda said. Stars and Stripes even decorated to play into the theme of the movie. Brooke said they put out Barbie posters, got customizable shirts that said “come on Barbie, let’s go to the drive in” and even sold special Barbie cups.

Although Stars and Stripes did not offer double features for Barbie and Oppenheimer, due to Oppenheimer being so long, many stayed to watch the Insidious double feature after Barbie, Banda said.

Banda said the response to the new movies has been great, “everybody loves it.” The Barbie movie “has a deep meaning, it’s a great movie to watch,” Banda said.

Next weekend, Stars and Stripes will still continue to show Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible, but are set to open Haunted Mansion as well.

Banda encourages everyone to buy advance tickets for the showings and arrive an hour to 30 minutes early to allow enough time to get set up. Tickets for next weekend can be purchased here.