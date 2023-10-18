LUBBOCK, Texas — The Weird Space, an interactive art gallery, opened its doors to guests in October at 3225 50th Street Unit B1.

Guests can buy art pieces from local artists as well as eclectic gifts from the gift shop. Visitors at The Weird Space can create their own art kit, borrow a book from its library or use supplies from the space’s community bin.

Photo courtesy of The Weird Space

Photo courtesy of The Weird Space

The space is multifunctional and has housed pop-up events including painting parties and sip-and-shops. The business said it plans to host evening markets every second Saturday of the month featuring handmade items from local vendors.

The Weird Space will have regular community participation days to develop the space throughout the exhibit area.

