LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army Texas South Plains and the United States Postal Service are partnering together in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive — the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

Carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post officers and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters.

Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army Texas South Plains, Erica Hitt shares, “With food insecurity continuing to be one of the most pressing needs for individuals and families facing crisis, this drive will serve to put food on the table for thousands of our local friends and we are deeply grateful to the local Letter Carriers for their efforts in coordinating the drive and collecting the food that is needed.”

Postal customers are encouraged to participate by leaving canned goods and non-perishable food in a bag at their mailbox on Saturday, May 13. Postal workers will collect the food that day as they make their regular mail delivery rounds.