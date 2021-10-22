Mac Davis headstone up at City of Lubbock Cemetery

LUBBOCK, Texas – A headstone for late musician and songwriter Mac Davis was put up Thursday at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

Davis was laid to rest on October 5, 2020, and his new headstone was placed at the cemetery.

The headstone design has a guitar carved on the left side, and includes his name, profession, and his birth and death dates on the front.

Benches were also placed near the headstone, with lyrics engraved from one of Davis’ songs, ‘In The Eyes Of My People.’