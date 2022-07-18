KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a two-year hiatus ESPN’s “My Wish” series will be returning. The series includes popular athletes helping children with critical illnesses grant their sports-themed wishes.

One of the athletes in the granting those wishes will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the episode, 12-year old Myka Eilers gets the chance to meet Mahomes. Eilers, who comes from Yorba Linda, Calif. had two open heart surgeries to correct the narrowing of her pulmonary artery and valve.

She now plays quarterback on her flag football team and got the chance to be coached by Mahomes.

The episode featuring Mahomes will air Tuesday, July 19 at 7 a.m. CT on ESPN during SportsCenter.