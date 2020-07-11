Mahomes’ new contract forbids him from jet skiing, basketball

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs have ruled Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap. Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes’ new contract will put up to $503 million in his pocket, but it will prevent him from jet skiing, playing basketball and other activities, he said in an interview with 610 Sports Radio.

The Kansas City Chiefs want to keep their franchise star healthy, so they forbid him from physical activities that could cause injury.

“I still don’t think I’m allow to play basketball,” Mahomes said on The Drive on 610 Sports Radio on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there’s a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing to, I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do.”

In 2019, a video showing Mahomes’ basketball skills went viral on social media.

Mahomes’ list of hobbies is now limited, but he still has two beloved activities that the Chiefs won’t take away from him.

“I’ll probably be sticking with football and video games for now,” he said.