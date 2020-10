Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Prescott suffered a lower right leg injury on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Patrick Mahomes and other NFL stars tweeted their support of Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ quarterback left Sunday’s game with an ugly injury.

Prescott was taken to a hospital, where he’ll have surgery on his ankle tonight, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Read tweets from Mahomes and others below.

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak – one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020