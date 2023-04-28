LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin routine bridge maintenance and repairs overnights, starting Sunday and continuing until May 4 along West Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The work will involve various overnight lane and ramp closures beginning Sunday, April 30 and will continue nightly to May 4.

Closures are scheduled to to begin at 7:00 pm and will reopen for traffic at 5:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, and slow down to watch out for crews and construction equipment. Work will take place weather permitting.