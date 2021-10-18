Major Crash Unit investing Monday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– Major Crash Unit investigators were on scene Monday morning in the 3000 block of 34th Street for reports of a crash with injuries.

The call came in just before 10:00 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The westbound lanes in the 2800 block of 34th Street were closed and diverted south onto Elgin. The southbound lanes in the 3300 block of Elgin were also closed.

Officials said the closures would last for about an hour.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.