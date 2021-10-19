Man accused of killing Florida officer held without bond

The dignified transfer of the remains of slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino takes place at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday Oct. 18, 2021. Chirino was killed during a late-night altercation with a teenage suspect and died at the hospital. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered an 18-year-old man to be held without bond in the fatal shooting of a South Florida police officer.

Judge Tabitha Blackmon on Tuesday also ordered Jason Banegas to undergo a mental health screening at the request of his lawyer.

He’s accused of shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino in the face Sunday night following a suspicious incident call in a neighborhood.

Court records show Banegas had been released from a Miami-Dade County jail last month.

He now faces charges including premeditated felony murder, resisting an officer with violence, armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.