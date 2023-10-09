LUBBOCK, Texas — Eric Adams, 23, was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of committing a hit-and-run while participating in a “speed competition” in the 3400 block of 50th Street in 2021, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

The documents said the victim was driving west in the area when Adams’s vehicle struck the victim from behind, causing damage.

Court documents accused Adams of yelling at the victim after the crash as if he wanted to fight the victim. Documents said the victim stayed in his car until Adams ran away from the scene. The victim was not injured and refused EMS, according to documents.

Court docuemts stated several witnesses saw Adams traveling westbound in the 3400 block of 50th Street, at high rates of speed with an unknown vehicle.

Adams was arrested and charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Bodily Injury, Driving While Intoxicated along with several other charges. As of Monday morning, Adams remained at the Lubbock County Dentetion Center on bonds totalling $93,400.