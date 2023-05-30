CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico – Jonathan Sullivan, 31, of Clovis was arrested and accused of involvement with an officer-involved shooting on Monday, said a press release. No injuries were reported.

Curry County, NM – On May 29, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Curry County involving the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police Agents learned that on May 29, at about 2:00 a.m. deputies with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office initiated a vehicular pursuit on a vehicle driven by Jonathon Sullivan, 31, of Clovis, NM. During the pursuit, Sullivan crashed into a parked car on North Rencher Street.

Sullivan fled the area and a foot pursuit ensued. At some point during the foot pursuit, a deputy discharged his duty weapon. Sullivan was not struck by gunfire and continued to flee from the area.

After an extensive search, Sullivan was located hiding inside a vehicle near North Rencher Street where he refused to exit. After numerous attempts to have Sullivan exit, agents breached the vehicle and placed Sullivan under arrest without further incident.

Neither Sullivan nor law enforcement sustained any injuries. Sullivan was booked at the Curry County Detention Center on an active felony arrest warrant for Assault on a Peace Officer. Sullivan will also be charged with:

3 Counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer Aggravated Fleeing of a Law Enforcement Officer Resisting Evading a Law Enforcement Officer Failure to Report a Vehicle Accident

The Curry County Sheriff’s deputies involved will not be identified by the New Mexico State Police. For information on their duty status or administrative actions taken, please contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. For information on what prompted the vehicle pursuit, please contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.

The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.