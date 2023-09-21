LUBBOCK, Texas — Raul Tress Garibay III, 33, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years of probation with jail shock time for a 2016 deadly hit-and-run.

Garibay was convicted of failure to stop and render aid causing death. Garibay’s jail shock time includes 30 days spread throughout 10 years or 3 days every year for 10 years.

The night before Christmas Eve in 2016, a motorist ran out of gas and was parked at the side of the road on North Loop 289 near Landmark Lane, according to a Lubbock Police Department report. A pickup truck crashed into the parked car and got out of his vehicle to check on the other vehicle.

The victims said they were standing on the shoulder of the highway. One victim saw Garibay drift onto the shoulder with his van and hit their car. Police said Garibay took off on foot.

When Garibay crashed into the vehicle, the pickup driver, his father and a motorist who stopped at the scene were all standing on the shoulder.

Stephen Conway, the motorist who stopped at the scene was pronounced dead. The pickup truck driver’s father was sent to University Medical Center with serious injuries.