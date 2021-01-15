Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to local foodbank

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — In a time when so many are struggling, one local Huntington man has taken it upon himself to pass along an incredible act of charity.

“I’ve been blessed in my life….and it’s just a way to give back to the community.” Shannon Harshbarger, post commander, American Legion Post 16

When Shannon Harshbarger, post commander, American Legion Post 16, got his stimulus check in the mail, he wasn’t quite sure what to do with it.

“Have you ever tried to send a check back to the federal government? Don’t. Keep it? I don’t need it. I don’t want the money, anything like that.” Shannon Harshbarger, post commander, American Legion Post 16

So, he decided to take that money and do some good with it by giving it to a place he knew would put it to good use: the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.

“I volunteer at my church food pantry, Helping Hands Trinity Church of God, we give back to the community. The folks here [at the Facing Hunger Foodbank] provide us government commodities and food, and it’s just the right thing to do,” Harshbarger said.

Every cent of Harshbarger’s donation at the foodbank will go towards helping those in need.

“With his donations that he has been making to the foodbank, he has created 25,700 meals for our hungry neighbors,” said Belinda Chapman, director of development and communications, Facing Hunger Foodbank.

Besides donating his entire first stimulus check, Harshbarger has already donated his second one as well.

“His desire and compassion to help others is unlike any other thing I’ve seen from a human being—not to do it once but to do it twice.” Belinda Chapman, director of development and communications, Facing Hunger Foodbank

“It really shows character, wanting to help the community… It’s definitely making things more accessible for families who are in need.” Kenzie Nottingham, volunteer, Facing Hunger Foodbank

Harbarger’s message is this:

“I know not everyone can do what I’ve done, but everyone can do something…The need is great, and the time is now.” Shannon Harshbarger, post commander, American Legion Post 16

For more information on how to donate or get involved with the Facing Hunger Foodbank, visit their website here.