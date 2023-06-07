LUBBOCK, Texas – One person was arrested early Sunday morning for discharging a firearm outside of a Lubbock bar, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

An officer observed the suspect being removed from a bar on Texas Avenue by bar staff, said the police report.

After the officer drove away from the bar, he heard a gunshot come from the area, said the report. As the officer arrived, they noticed a car attempting to leave the parking lot. The report said he stopped the car and placed the suspect in handcuffs.

The officer spoke with the victim who said the suspect had re-entered the bar and pointed a handgun at her and other people inside the bar, said the police report. According to the report, the victim said the suspect then left the bar and fired the handgun outside. She believed he shot into the air, the report said. The victim told police the suspect had tried to leave in his car after he fired the handgun.

The officer searched the suspect’s car and found a handgun in the passenger’s seat of his vehicle as well as live rounds of ammunition in a magazine, said the police report. The officer found marijuana and additional ammunition in between the passenger seat and the center console, according to the report.

The report said the officer arrested the suspect and transported him to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The suspect was charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharge in Certain Municipalities, Possession of Marijuana, Places Weapons Prohibited and an existing Warrant, the police report said.

The suspect has since bonded out of LCDC.