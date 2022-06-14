The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

HOBBS, New Mexico — On June 12th, 2022, Officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the area near the 3900 block of West Millen in reference to a male subject laying in the field near the roadway.

Witnesses on scene informed Officers that they saw the subject as they were driving in the area. They got out to check on him and he appeared to be deceased.

Hobbs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene for further investigation. The male subject has not been identified. Detectives with the Hobbs Police Department are working to identify the individual and further investigate the nature of his death.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

(Press release from Hobbs Police Department)