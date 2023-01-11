LUBBOCK, Texas – A grand jury indicted Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, Wednesday on two counts of Interstate Threatening Communications, according to court documents.

Goltz was arrested by the FBI in December of 2022 after he was accused of threatening the lives of children, Jewish people, election workers and more, according to court documents.

A week after his arrest, a federal magistrate found Goltz to be a danger to the community and must remain in custody as the criminal charge proceeds him.

Court records said that in November of 2022, Goltz wrote in an online post, “We are in dire need of a REAL holocaust this time.”

Goltz was also accused of threatening the lives of children, writing, “Dead children burn into the memories of people. Dead adults are forgotten much easier.”

(Screenshot of Goltz’s post included in criminal complaint)

Goltz was also accused of making threats against election poll workers, as quoted in an FBI complaint stating, “Hypothetically, a mass shooting of poll workers and election officials in these highly suspect precincts might be the way to go.”

Goltz remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday.