LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has identified Jaime Cardenas, 50, as the person that was seriously injured in a crash at 74th Street and University Avenue.

LPD said that the crash occurred at 9:56 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located Cardenas with serious injuries and he was transported to University Medical Center.

Cardenas was walking west in the roadway and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Abril Davila-Terrazas, 29, and was traveling northbound in the left lane, said LPD.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time, said LPD.

Check back for updates.