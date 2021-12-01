Man pulls gun on cashier during Josie’s Restaurant robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said a suspect was not located after an armed robbery Tuesday night at Josie’s Restaurant on 34th Street and Avenue Q.

Police said the call came in just before 10:00 p.m.

The initial caller told police that a suspect entered the restaurant, showed a firearm, and demanded money.

When the employee couldn’t get the cash register open fast enough, police said the suspect took the register and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect was not found and the investigation was ongoing, according to Lubbock Police.

