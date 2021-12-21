Man stands in front of stolen fire truck, ending unusual pursuit

(KTLA)– An unusual pursuit came to an even more bizarre ending when a man stood in front of a stolen fire truck in Anaheim Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. when an Orange County Fire Authority truck was taken from UCI Medical Center as crews were dropping off a patient, officials confirmed.

Video showed the stolen truck on the southbound 5 Freeway, leading several patrol vehicles and a helicopter on a chase that eventually made its way to Anaheim.

That’s where a man stood in front of the fire truck with his hand raised to the windshield.

The driver tried to back up several times to go around the man but was never able to get the truck past him.

At one point, the man could be seen talking to the driver through the windshield.

Around 3 a.m., the pursuit suspect got out of the truck and surrendered. The unidentified driver was taken into custody without further incident.

There was no word on a possible motive for taking the fire truck.