Man threatened to ‘Blow her head off’ to woman in group holding ‘Biden for President’ sign

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office says that a man who threatened to get his AR-15 and shoot a group of people holding a Biden for President sign entered a guilty plea Monday for conspiracy to commit menacing.

The incident happened on Sept. 22, 2020 near 7th Ave. and York St.

Prosecutors said Shahir Ahmed, 41, saw a man holding a Biden for President sign and stopped to argue with the man about his political affiliations.

At that time, the district attorney’s office said two other people showed up. Ahmed yelled obscenities at one of the victims then threatened to get his AR-15 and “blow her head off”.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ahmed then drove off but returned shortly in a different vehicle and pointed an assault style weapon out his window at the victims.

One of the victims was able to get a picture of the vehicle’s license plate and that led to the apprehension of Ahmed by Denver police, according to arrest documents.

The district attorney’s office said two of the victims then identified Ahmed in a photo lineup.

Ahmed will be sentenced on December 17, 2021.