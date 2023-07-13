LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department responded to a call on Sunday night for a man walking down the street waving a knife, said a report from LPD.

The woman who called 911 said prior to her calling, the victim was playing basketball outside, said the report. The woman told LPD the victim ran inside and said there was a man outside waving a knife at her. The victim said the suspect was waving the knife in a threatening manner.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect walking down the street, said the report. LPD said when the suspect noticed the officers, he put the knife he had on the ground and put his hands in the air.

The report said when officers spoke with the suspect, he appeared to be in “a clear state of mind.” When officers asked the suspect about the incident, the report said the suspect said he was in the street so it was “okay.”

The suspect was booked into Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated assault, said the report. The suspect has since bonded out of jail, according to the Lubbock County jail roster.