LITTLEFIELD, Texas – Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested by Littlefield police officers on Thursday after he was seen holding a long rifle that turned out to be a BB gun near the Littlefield Primary School, said a press release from the Littlefield Police Department.

Morales was first seen near the school at around 3:25 p.m., said LPD. The school was put on hold and children were not allowed to dismiss for the day.

Officers conducted a search of the area and located Morales in the 200 block of South Westside Avenue at about 3:39 p.m., according to LPD.

Morales was holding a long rifle which was found to be a .177 BB gun, LPD said.

LPD said Morales was arrested for Terroristic Threat and disorderly conduct. LPD said the Terroristic Threat offense was enhanced to a 3rd Degree Felony due to him placing a substantial group of the public in fear of injury.

Officers were placed throughout the school zone until all students and staff were dismissed, LPD said.

Morales was booked into the Lamb County Jail, LPD said.