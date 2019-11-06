Mangoes spilled from truck in Maryland make for traffic mess

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City leaders and residents on Wednesday began what is likely to be a challenging conversation about how to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and recover from wounds inflicted during a nearly yearlong debate over naming a street for the civil rights icon in the majority white city.

On Tuesday, Kansas City voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to rename a 10-mile boulevard from King's name back to The Paseo, which it has been called since it was completed in 1899. The vote came less than a year after the city council approved renaming the boulevard for King, after years of advocacy from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and mostly black civic leaders.