Alec Baldwin on the set of the film ‘Rust’ in October 2021. | Image Courtesy: Santa Fe Co. Sheriff’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas — Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have been dropped, according to several reports on Thursday.

This came the day after the Western movie’s production company announced that “Rust” could resume filming soon in Montana.

Hutchins died after she was shot on October 21, 2021, while on set for “Rust” outside of Santa Fe. Baldwin has said he was rehearsing a scene in front of a camera when the gun he was handling fired. Director Joel Souza was injured.

