AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas have reached a record high, according to data from AAA.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is now $4.62, up 28 cents from last week and up $1.88 compared to this day last year.

And prices are only expected to climb higher.

“With the national average almost at $5 a gallon, and the statewide average reaching a new record, drivers can expect to see higher prices for the next few weeks – if not months – as Russian oil is off the market for many countries due to its war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas representative Daniel Armbruster.

El Paso has the most expensive gas in the state. Drivers there are paying, on average, $4.88 per gallon. That’s 34 cents more than a week ago, the biggest increase of any Texas city.

Houston has had the biggest jump in gas prices over the past year, up $1.97 from June 9, 2021, to June 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, drivers in Lubbock have the cheapest gas in the state: an average of $4.42 per gallon.

Texas has the 10th lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA data. California has the most expensive, at an average of $6.40 per gallon, while Georgia has the lowest at $4.41 per gallon.

The national average is $4.97 per gallon.