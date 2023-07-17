LUBBOCK, Texas — The Freedom Act Lubbock announced in a press release on Monday it will be hosting its official petition kick-off rally on August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wagner Park.

In February, Lubbock Compact began organizing an effort to decriminalize low-level, personal use marijana for adults in the City of Lubbock, said the press release. The Freedom Act Ordinance would begin as a petition initiative to make it legal for adults in Lubbock to be in possession of small amounts of marijuana. The press release defines a “small amount” to be four ounces and below.

Similar initiatives resulted in these ordinances being passed in other Texas cities including Harker Heights, Denton, Killeen, San Marcos, Elgin and Austin. The Freedom Act Lubbock movement has gained open support from cannabis rights activist groups, Hub City NORML and Texas Cannabis Collective, said the press release.

According to local law enforcement, the press release said low-level marijuana arrests in Lubbock where no other policy violations are present make up 600-700 arrests per year on average. The press release said low-level personal-use marijuana prosecutions are a poor use of city resources for something that is not a threat to the public and may be helping individuals manage health issues. Adults in the United States use marijuana to manage health issues such as symptoms of depression, anxiety, epilepsy, chronic pain, PTSD and many others.

“Our city should be using our limited resources wisely, and in our view, it’s more wise to use

those resources dealing with serious crimes to keep our communities safe, instead of disrupting

the lives of responsible adults who may use marijuana for any number of things that it is known

to help with.”, says Adam Hernandez, Communications Chair for the Lubbock Compact Foundation.

The city requires a little over 4,800 signatures for the council to take the issue up for a vote, said the press release. The Freedom Act Lubbock encourages the community to come sign the petition or even volunteer to help collect signatures. For more information about the effort, visit the Freedom Act Lubbock website.