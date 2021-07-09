Market Street locations to host ‘Taste of Texas’ expo

The following information is a news release from The United Family.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) — The United Family is hosting its ‘Taste of Texas’ expo at all Texas Market Street locations on July 10 and 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. As this event only takes place once a year, local brands sold in Market Street stores are present for guests to sample while they shop.

As shown over the last year and a half, supporting local businesses and relationships is more important than ever. This annual event is an opportunity for guests across Texas to become familiar with all of the incredible products that are created right in their own backyard.

“This expo is really an opportunity for our guests to see just how many products on the shelf are ones made by their neighbors,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family. “So many great things come out of all the communities we serve. There are a tremendous amount of great Texas products and we want to highlight them!”

A few of the items that are included in the expo range from the deli to the market, to bakery and more. Some of the foods being sampled include Padrino’s Tamales, Opa’s Smoked Sausage, Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese, In-House Smoked Turkey, Rambler Sparkling Water, Poppi Soda, Market Street Texas Brownies and much more.

The United Family encourages guests throughout Texas to visit their local Market Street this Saturday or Sunday to find treats for everyone to sample.

