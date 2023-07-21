LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Street on Indiana Avenue and 50th Street will host the Mario and Luigi mascot duo for its ongoing School Supply Drive on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., said a press release.

Guests will have the opportunity to take free photos with Mario and Luigi and have an opportunity to make a contribution to the School Supply Drive fundraiser. The School Supply Drive launched on Wednesday, July 19 and will run until August 1, said the press release.

Guests can add any amount of money to their bill at the register to contribute to the fundraiser. The School Supply Fundraiser is valid at any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock or Slaton.