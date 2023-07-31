LUBBOCK, Texas– The Matador Club announced in a press release it was going to “fulfill its promise to empower Texas Tech student-athletes” by offering the Texas Tech Football team five-figure NIL deals for the second year in a row.

The Matador Club said in the release the TTU football NIL deal consisted of five-figure deals being given to 120 student-athletes, and in return those athletes would promote local charities through social media, in-person appearances and community service.

According to the release, The Matador Club has signed over 250 student-athletes across Texas Tech sports such as football, softball, baseball, men and women’s basketball and track and field.

The Matador Club called the deal “a win-win.”