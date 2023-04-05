LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Tray Payne and the Lubbock Apartment Association presented Lubbock Meals on Wheels on Wednesday with a check from money raised during the 41st Annual State of the City address in February.

Every year a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City address go to a charity chosen by the mayor. Over the past 40 years, the Lubbock Apartment Association has donated more than $275,000 to local charities picked by the mayor.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels helps break the social isolation experienced by the homebound by providing a home-delivered meal and providing warm, caring, friendly contact through volunteers.

Wednesday’s check presentation took place at 12:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Apartment Association at 4227 85th Street.