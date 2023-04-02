LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Water Utilities announced that April is the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conversation, hosted by the Wyland Foundation. Mayor Tray Payne joined other mayors across the nation and asked residents to pledge to conserve water.

Those who have pledged from previous challenges have committed to save over billions gallons of water. Mayor Payne asked for your participation in this year’s event held from April 1-30.

“As a leader and public servant committed to protecting Lubbock’s water sources, I support the mission of the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Wyland Foundation’s annual water conservation challenge encourages everyone to think about the importance of water,” Mayor Payne said.

The water conservation challenge is a friendly competition between cities across the nation to see who saves the most water. Participants in the winning cities are eligible to receive prizes. There will be one winning city from each population category and the opportunity to nominate local non profits to receive rewards from the Wyland Foundation.

To learn more about the challenge and to take the pledge, click here.