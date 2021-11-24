McConaughey says we’ll know ‘shortly’ if he’s joining Texas governor race

by: Russell Falcon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Time’s ticking for Matthew McConaughey.

With just over two weeks before the candidate filing deadline on Dec. 13, the Oscar-winning actor and Austin resident has yet to announce whether he’s running for Texas Governor — but the star says the world will know “shortly.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey, 52, explained he’s been preparing and studying for a potential run, saying a governorship isn’t something he’s taking lightly.

“I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state?” McConaughey said. “Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision. That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly.”

The actor has been teasing a gubernatorial run for much of this year — and he’s not without some support.

An April poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas Tyler, surveyed 1,126 registered adult voters — 30% Democrats, 37% Republicans and 33% unaffiliated — 45% of which said they’d support McConaughey over incumbent Greg Abbott.

While McConaughey hasn’t indicated which political party he’d run under, he’d face former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on the Democratic side. A recent poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler showed 45% of registered voters said they’d choose Abbott, while 39% said O’Rourke would get their vote.

When McConaughey was factored into the polling, numbers shifted to a near three-way tie with Abbott earning 37% of support, 27% supporting McConaughey and O’Rourke getting 26% of supporters.

McConaughey’s next theatrical appearance is a reprisal of his voice role as koala Buster Moon in the animated sequel “Sing 2,” which releases Dec. 22.

