MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”

Sheriff Parnell Mcnamara said they tracked the girls to multiple locations, and they believe multiple people were involved. Officials were still investigating the cause of the incident.

As of Thursday, the girls are home safe after McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies found them in Georgetown.



Deputies said this may have started as a runaway in which the victims got into a car with someone, and from there it escalated.



Deputies arrested 30-year-old James Robert Vanhouten for two counts of harboring a runaway child.



Officials are not aware of any prior relationship between the girls and the suspects involved.

“They were very glad to be rescued. they were in a bad situation. It may have started out just as two kids doing a runaway and just escalated into a very, very bad situation,” Sheriff Mcnamara said.