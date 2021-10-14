McLennan County escapee recaptured

Latest

by: Roland Richter

Posted: / Updated:

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas– Anthony Williams, who fled from a McLennan County Jail work detail in a law enforcement van, has been recaptured.

Williams was spotted by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit walking near Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and was taken into custody.

The van he had taken was recovered in the Gorman Avenue area Wednesday.

Deputies say 39-year-old Anthony Williams was working as a trusty, and that he stole a Sheriff’s Office van from the Precinct 3 county work barn at 823 Snyder Road in West around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was booked back into the McLennan County Jail now facing additional new charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of property over $2500, escape from custody and burglary of a building.

He had previously been held on charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of theft under $2500 with previous convictions, and forgery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar