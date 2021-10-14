McLennan County escapee recaptured

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas– Anthony Williams, who fled from a McLennan County Jail work detail in a law enforcement van, has been recaptured.

Williams was spotted by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit walking near Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and was taken into custody.

The van he had taken was recovered in the Gorman Avenue area Wednesday.

Deputies say 39-year-old Anthony Williams was working as a trusty, and that he stole a Sheriff’s Office van from the Precinct 3 county work barn at 823 Snyder Road in West around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was booked back into the McLennan County Jail now facing additional new charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of property over $2500, escape from custody and burglary of a building.

He had previously been held on charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of theft under $2500 with previous convictions, and forgery.