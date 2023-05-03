MEADOW, Texas — The Meadow Athletic Booster Club said in a social media post that they will be selling t-shirts that you can purchase to support the Woodard family. Meadow ISD also said in a social media post that the Woodard family will be starting a scholarship to honor Wes’s memory.

Meadow ISD student, Wes Woodard was killed in a head-on collision Monday night while on his way to an FFA banquet.

The social media post by The Meadow Athletic Booster Club said all proceeds from the t-shirts will go to the Woodard family. There is an option to have your t-shirt directly mailed to you, if you are not in the local area.

Meadow ISD said in their social media post that if you would like to contribute to the scholarship fund that you can make a check payable to Meadow ISD, and make a notation that the check is for Wes. The mailing address is 604 4th Street, Meadow, 79345.

