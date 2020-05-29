Meet the man behind the mask using superhero characters to spread joy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From drive by-birthday’s to virtual get-togethers, many have found ways to celebrate during this pandemic. Dave Stumpf uses a little help from his superhero friends.

Strumpf is the man behind the mask in Batman, Bumblebee and Iron Man costumes.

With a Transformer suit standing at 9-feet tall, it takes roughly a half hour to put on.

“It’s so aw-inspiring because you’re seeing something like watching a movie and now this guy is putting his arm around you and I almost feel sometimes, I feel like these kids feel protected,” Stumpf said. “That suit is a good representation of somebody who’s got your back, you know? A superhero.”

