LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of mental health resources in Lubbock and the South Plains.
Lubbock and South Plains
- StarCare Mental Health Hotline – 806-740-1450. The 24/7 line is monitored by highly trained and dedicated staff who provide appropriate interventions and resolutions for those suffering from a mental health crisis.
- Texas Youth Hotline – Call or text 806-989-6884. The line provides free and confidential services to youth, their parents and other family members of youth in crisis.
- SAMHSA Disaster Distress – 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. The helpline provides counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to a natural or human-caused disaster
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 800-273-TALK (8255) or 988. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have hearing loss call 800-799-4889. The free, confidential crisis hotline is available to everyone 24/7.
- Crisis Textline – Text HOME to 741741. The line is available 24/7 throughout the U.S. for any type of crisis.
- The Trevor Project – 866-488-7386 or text START to 678678. This is a national 24-hour, toll-free confidential suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth.
- Trans Lifeline – 877-565-8860. The hotline is a peer support service run by trans people, for trans people.
- Veterans Crisis Line (VA) – 800-273-TALK (8255) and press option 1 or text 838255. People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have hearing loss call 800-799-4889. The free, confidential resource that connects veterans 24/7 with a trained responder. The service is available to all veterans, even if they are not registered with the VA or enrolled in VA healthcare.
Texas Tech
- Crisis Helpline – 806-742-5555. This line provides 24/7 assistance for students experiencing a mental health crisis, suicidal thoughts, sexual assault or interpersonal violence.
- Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center – 806-742-8681 and 806-742-8682. This hotline connects students, faculty and staff to programs and resources across the university to promote inclusiveness.
- Campus Climate & Incident Report – 806-742-2110.
- LGBTQIA Student Support Group – 806-742-3674. The Student Counseling Center offers many different opportunities for group therapy throughout the year.
- Parent and Family Relations – 806-742-3630.
- Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) – 806-742-2110.
- Student Counseling Center – 806-742-3674.
- TTU Police (Non-Emergency) – 806-742-3931.
- Title IX Coordinator- 806-834-1949.
South Plains College
- SPC Campus Police – Office 806-716-2396, 24-hour phone 806-891-8883.
- STARCARE (Levelland, Lubbock, Reese) – 24-hour crisis line 806-740-1414, toll-free (800) 687-7581. This hotline provides assessment, crisis intervention, adult and child mental health services, suicide intervention and substance abuse treatment.
- Central Plains Center (Plainview) – 800-687-1300. The 24-hour line provides assessment, crisis intervention, adult and child mental health services, suicide intervention and substance abuse treatment.