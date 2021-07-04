Joey Chestnut celebrates after setting a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men’s division of the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2020, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Joey Chestnut broke his own world record, eating 76 franks in 10 minutes, to win the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Sunday.

It was the competitive eater’s 14th win at the annual Fourth of July event. The previous record, also set by Chestnut, was 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Over in the women’s division, Michelle Lesco won the Pink Belt after chowing down on a whopping 30 3/4 franks in 10 minutes. Second place finisher Sarah Rodriguez had a personal best with 24 hot dogs.

After banning crowds last year due to COVID-19, the historic eating competition once again welcomed a live audience to watch the epic chow down in Brooklyn. There were no spectators last year as Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the contest.

However, Sunday’s event wasn’t quite the same as usual. Instead of being held at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year’s competition was staged nearby at Maimonides Park, the minor league baseball stadium and home to the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Spectators had to register for free tickets in advance.