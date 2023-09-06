Alo yoga tops are made to go beyond the mat with their four-way stretch technology that moves with you during all activities.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Global Health Chiropractic and Gym Culture are teaming up to host a Movin’ for Mimosas yoga class on September 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 6609 Milwaukee Avenue.

The Eventbrite post said the yoga class is free to the public and will include two free mimosas, a 30-minute class and an opportunity to learn about how stress affects your hormones.

The event would be perfect for a relaxing and stress-free girls day, said the post.

Yoga mats will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

Although the event is free for the public, registration is required and spots will be limited. You can register for the event here.