LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police.

Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. at the Pinewood Park Apartments.

“No further information will be available for release in this case due to the Texas Family Code which prohibits the release of information involving juvenile offenders,” officials said.