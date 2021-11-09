Minor injuries after child hit by car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– Officials reported minor injuries Tuesday morning after a child was hit by a car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary School.
Lubbock Police were on scene just before 8:00 a.m. near 102nd Street and Fulton Avenue.
Shortly after this article was published, LCISD spokesperson Sadie Alderson released this statement to EverythingLubbock.com:
At approximately 7:50 a.m. today, Tuesday, November 9, a Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the intersection of Fulton Avenue and 102nd Street. Lubbock-Cooper ISD health services staff and police officers provided immediate response. The student sustained minor injuries and has been transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. No other students were involved.-Sadie Alderson