LUBBOCK, Texas — Abriana Garcia, 17, of Hockley County has been missing since Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray shirt, said HCSC. She is 5’1″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The post said Garcia has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Garcia has her 3-year-old daughter, Mariana Valez, with her. Valez was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a pink shirt and pink “Minnie Mouse” slippers.

The post said Garcia left the Smyer residence on foot and her direction of travel is unknown.

HCSC asks for anyone with information should contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 894-3126 or your local law enforcement agency.