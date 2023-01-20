LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating an arson incident from Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said that in the late evening hours of January 14, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire inside a mobile home near 19th Street and Alcove Avenue.

EverythingLubbock.com first reported on the fire the following evening, after the same mobile home caught fire a second time.

When an Arson Investigator with FMO arrived at the scene, firefighters were battling the flames, which were described as “heavy fire and smoke conditions on the interior of the structure.”

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and keep it contained to the interior, which was easily accessed “due to the doors being unlocked.”

A nearby neighbor who first reported the fire said that he had just woken up and “stepped outside to smoke a cigarette, when he observed flames and smoke emitting from the eastern wall of the listed property,” and called 911. The report said that he did not see anyone “fleeing or near the mobile home when he discovered the fire.

The reporting party told investigators that the last occupants of the mobile home had moved out approximately one month ago but had seen an “unknown person freely move in and out of the structure in the weeks before the fire event,” according to the report.

The report said that no one associated with the property was located.