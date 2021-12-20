Moderna says its booster significantly ups omicron-neutralizing antibody levels

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Moderna on Monday morning said data from studies of its booster shot showed that the third dose of the COVID vaccine significantly increased antibody levels against the omicron variant.

According to the company, the currently authorized booster dose increased omicron-neutralizing antibodies approximately 37-fold, compared to pre-boost levels.

Additionally, the study found that a dose two-times the size of the current booster increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold against omicron.

Moderna said it is still developing its omicron-specific booster shot.

“Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of the drugmaker.

This is a developing story.