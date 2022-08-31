LUBBOCK, Texas– The Mom Lounge & Playspace is coming to Lubbock and scheduled to open for play by the end of the year, the owners told KLBK News on Wednesday.

Co-owners Anna O’Steen and Mary McCabe created the business a year and a half ago after struggling to find a community as first-time moms.

“First-time moms, you don’t really realize what comes after- the postpartum depression, the anxiety- you’re tired, you haven’t slept in days- and then you’re stuck at home, and you don’t have anyone to talk to about it,” the owners said.

After a long wait, they said, “Finally, we have the location, our sign, and our permits are going through quickly. We’re ready for the fun part– to decorate and get these little babies and moms and dads playing.”

Yes, even dads are invited to the Mom Lounge, the owners said. It’s for all parents with kids between the ages of 0 and 5.

O’Steen and McCabe walked around the near empty suite and described the set-up they envisioned, including a tummy time area, sensory wall, coffee bar, Montessori-inspired play equipment, a privacy lounge for breastfeeding moms and classrooms for Mommy and Me classes like yoga, bilingual music and sign language.

The two joked that new moms can cry together in the privacy lounge, adding that the spacy will be comfy, cozy and made for relationship building.

Memberships can range anywhere from $25 to more than $200 a month, which include classes and playtime.

You can sign up for a membership and updates by visiting The Mom Lounge on Facebook or Instagram @TheMomLoungeLBK.